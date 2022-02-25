False confidence

Notwithstanding the claims by the Prime Minister, federal ministers and the workers of the regime about PTI also winning the next elections on the basis of its performance, the reality is that the popularity of the party is in a nosedive.

The touchstone for judging the performance of any elected government is its success in improving the economic situation of the poor masses, its ability to maintain law and order and creating a business-friendly environment conducive to the creation of employment opportunities for the people. I am afraid the government has totally failed in all these areas. The law-and-order situation in the country is also not enviable, as indicated by the rising graph of crimes, particularly street crimes in the major urban centres of the country.

Another factor which has contributed to denting popularity of the party and its leader has been the propensity of the party to conduct legislation through ordinances rather than the promulgation of laws after thorough deliberation in the parliament, lowering its prestige as well as damaging its own democratic credentials. It is a reality that the opposition parties put together gained more votes than the ruling party in the 2018 elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan, by not developing a working relationship with the opposition parties, which is indispensable in a democratic dispensation, has actually disenfranchised the people who voted for those parties. This has not gone down well with the people.

The incessant tirade by the Prime Minister, federal ministers and the party higher-ups against opposition leaders—dubbing them corrupt—instead of focusing on resolution of the real issues and challenges, has also harmed the party politically. The PTI government has also made repeated attempts to axe its own feet by picking on the media through its efforts to muzzle dissent. Freedom of expression or the freedom of the media is absolutely imperative in a democratic entity. Almost all the codes of ethics drawn up by the media representative bodies throughout the world—including the International Federation of Journalists—emphasise the desirability of truthful and responsible reporting. And if any media person acts in an irresponsible manner, resorts to fake news for character assassination of an individual or maligns somebody, whether a private citizen or a public office holder, the aggrieved person has the right to sue the journalist or personality in question under defamation or libel laws of the country or report it to the press council for redress of his grievance. There is no justification for devising draconian legal measures to usurp freedom of the media as a whole.

It is pertinent to point out that last year, the government made an attempt to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority, which envisaged the abolishment of all previous laws pertaining to media regulation and replacing them with fresh legal cover for the envisaged regulatory body and its functions. The proposed law also prescribed the creation of a special media tribunal to impose steep fines on media organisations and journalists who violated its code of conduct. The move was bitterly opposed by the entire media in Pakistan vowing to thwart government efforts to put curbs on the media. The controversy surrounding that effort had hardly died down and now the government has made yet another move to curb freedom of expression.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Act Ordinance 2022, which is primarily against social media content, makes online defamation a cognisable and non-bailable offence, and any person and institution guilty of defamation can be imprisoned for five years. Fake news has also been declared a non-bailable offence. The move has again pitted the government against the media. All the media bodies have announced to resist the alleged draconian law. It is surely an ill-advised and uncalled-for initiative by the government, particularly when the legality of section 20 of PECA is already under examination before the Islamabad High Court.

The promulgation of Ordinance in itself is a questionable ploy in the presence of a sitting parliament. It is a very serious issue and might have consequences for the ruling party if it does not retract and take the stakeholders into confidence before formulating any regulatory mechanism for the media.