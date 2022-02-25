APP

FIA issues guidelines to protect citizens from financial frauds

ISLAMABAD – Cybercrime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued guidelines for general public to protect themselves from banking and financial frauds.

According to the guidelines, never give your personnel information, account number, card number PIN code on phone calls. Always made long and difficult password which could not be guessed easily, it further said.

The people were also advised never click suspicious links shared through phone and WhatsApp messages, emails, facebook or other social media links.

