Foolproof security arrangements for cricket matches

Rawalpindi- Rawalpindi Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi between March and April.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said all available resources would be utilized to provide all possible help to cricket lovers during the cricket series.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal, and Ashfaq Ahmed visited Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, and directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security for the said Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

Chairing a meeting held at the stadium, the commissioner said that negligence on part of any official would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed and Additional Commissioner, Saif Anwar Jappa.

They were also briefed about all the arrangements including the flow of traffic during the matches.

He said that walk-through gates should also be installed at the entry gates to ensure security.

 

