Agencies

Four more die of Covid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – As many as 29 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,165 in the Rawalpindi district, while four persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients, ten belonged to the Potohar town, six from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Islamabad, two from Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan, while one each case has arrived from AJK, Taxila, Murree, Kotli Sattian and Rawal town.

“Presently, 37 patients are admitted to three health facilities, including 25 in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.”

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, four stable and 31 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,158 samples were collected, out of which 1,129 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Foolproof security arrangements for cricket matches

Islamabad

Spring tree plantation drive inaugurated in Attock

Islamabad

Court awards death sentence to five in  murder case

Islamabad

USC completes critical automation project

Business

Euro Oil, Shahnawaz Pvt Ltd ink lubricant supply agreement

Business

Launch of e& as a new brand identity for Etisalat Group announced

Business

NICL revenue jumps to Rs21b in 2021

Business

HBL posts record profit of Rs62 billion for 2021

Business

Mobile phones import increases 11pc in 7 months

Business

Ambassador asks Pakistan to diversify its trade with Indonesia

1 of 106