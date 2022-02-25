News Desk

GDP reduced rate of national debt: Shaukat Tareen

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen on Thursday said that the ratio of gross national product to GDP has significantly reduced the rate of total government debt of Pakistan.

Taking it to Twitter, he mentioned that after the statistical analysis of GDP on the basis of FY 2015-16, the ratio of GDP to GDP in FY 2021 is 71.8% while the rate was estimated at 83.5%.

He added that on the basis of the fiscal year 2015-16, the ratio of government debt to GDP has decreased by about 12%.

