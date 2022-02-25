Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

The embassy said in a statement that 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are residing in Ukraine and have been asked to relocate to safer regions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine announced in a tweet that Ukraine’s airspace is closed while the Embassy is communicating with Pakistani students who were unable to leave earlier than advised.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine stated that it is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine and provided contact details of the embassy.

The embassy can be reached on parepkyiv@gmail.com, while following are the mobile numbers the embassy can be contacted on.

+380636965523

+380636968264

+380638282984

+380664944004

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced along the shortest route to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.