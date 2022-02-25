HEC asks Planning Commission to change composition of Project Steering Committee

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has requested the Planning commission to change the composition of Project Steering Committee (PSC), headed by Planning Minister, as it has failed to hold a single meeting during the past three years, which is affecting the progress of the project, it is learnt reliably here.

The Project Steering Committee (PSC) of the Higher Education Commission is headed by the minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, but he was too busy with other work to convene the meeting of the PSC, official source told The Nation here Thursday.

According the source the approved PC-I for establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level has the provision of Project Steering Committee (PSC) headed by the minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and accordingly notified by Higher Education commission.

The project titled ‘Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities at District Level Phase-1’ was approved by Executive Committee for National Economic Council (Ecnec) in its meeting held on January 26, 2017. The cost of the project was Rs 5206.280 million and its goal was to establish 21 public- sector university campuses in regions where no university or campus existed.

Interestingly, no one during the past three years bothered to convene a meeting to review the progress on the important project related to the promotion of higher education in the country. It seems that education is at the bottom of the government priority list, the source said.

As for the physical progress out of 21 campuses at various districts across Pakistan, 20 campuses have been established, while one campus could not be established due to the non-availability of interim setup.

As per the financial progress of the project, an amount of Rs 3140.196 million was released to the project, out of which Rs 2931.950 million had been utilized.

So far, only two meetings of the committee could be convened due to high-level composition of the steering committee, the source said.

Last meeting of the steering committee was convened on February 22, 2019. For 3rd meeting of the Steering Committee, HEC requested for the time of worthy minister, however, Planning Commission desired to bring position paper for the CDWP.

“On the request of HEC for seeking convenient date and time of the minister for MoPD&SI for convening the 3rd meeting of the Project Steering Committee; the minister for MoPD&SI directed that “the same committee may be reconstituted under the Chair of deputy chairman, Planning Commission,” the source said. HEC has submitted position paper to the CDWP to change the chair of the Steering Committee, the source added.