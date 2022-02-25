Inter-collegiate competitions among IMCG sister institutions held

ISLAMABAD – Collaborative Inter-collegiate competitions among Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) sister institutions were organised for the year 2022. The competitions aimed at strengthening the creativity and social skills and bringing out the latent talents of the students. IMCG (PG) Margala F.7/4, Islamabad contributed its part by organizing a triple event which were English Drama Competition titled “Fairytale Version of 2022”,Fine Arts Competition (3D Clay Modeling) and Singing Competition of Two Categories i. Qawali, ii. Pakistani Filmi Duets with Performance.The English drama competition was scheduled in the first half of the programme which started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by Qaseeda Burda Shareef. After the welcome note, a brief introduction of the theme of Drama Competition namely ‘Fairytale Version of 2022’ was made. This innovative theme was suggested by the Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, and was taken up enthusiastically by the Department of English.

There was a brief recall of the previous intercollegiate event. Then the chief guest, Mrs Farheen Chaudhry was introduced who is an established Pakistani screenwriter for the last 30 years.

Ten teams presented their talent for drama on the stage. The judges were then requested to compile their results while the chief guest addressed the audience. The result were 1st position Sundas Ayub IMCG g10/4 2nd Saleh of host college 3rd was bagged by IMCG humuk and consulation prize won by Alishba of IMCG g10/2. Alongside English Drama, IMCG (PG) F.7/4 also hosted Fine Arts Competition (3D Clay Modeling).

The prizes for this competition were also given away with those of the drama competition.

The Principal and the chief guest were requested to give away the prizes. The judges were then presented with shields. The Principal presented the chief guest with the College Crest. After the vote of thanks, the audience stood up for the national anthem.