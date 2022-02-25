APP

Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling League from March 7

PESHAWAR -Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling Sports League will be commencing from March 6 in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a joint collaboration of Kamyab Jawan Program, Higher Education Commission and Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar. This was stated by Registrar University of Peshawar Saif Ullah Khan accompanied by former international athlete Bahre Karam in a media briefing at the University Campus on Thursday. He said that all resources would be utilized as desired by VC University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idress for the successful organization of Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports Drive trials at five different regional venues including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Bannu.

