Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel in Pakistan Army

In a first, Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer Kelash Kumar to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He is the first Hindu to attain this position in the Pakistan Army.

Kumar’s rank was upgraded from major to lieutenant colonel during the promotion boards. He passed out from the Pakistan Military Academy and was serving in the army’s medical corps.
Taking to the Twitter, Hindu activist Kapil Dev congratulated Kelash Kumar on the promotion.

In 2019, Dr Kelash Garvada became the first-ever Hindu Major in the Pakistan Army and was posted in the Ministry of Defence.

On the other hand, support for Lt Col Kelash Kumar’s promotion circulated on social media, with many celebrating that a member of one of Pakistan’s religious minority communities was serving the country.

“Congratulations to Lt Col Kelash Kumar. He proudly represents white in Pakistani flag”, wrote Waseem Abbasi.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter to congratulate Kumar.

