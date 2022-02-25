Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel in Pakistan Army
In a first, Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer Kelash Kumar to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
He is the first Hindu to attain this position in the Pakistan Army.
In 2019, Dr Kelash Garvada became the first-ever Hindu Major in the Pakistan Army and was posted in the Ministry of Defence.
On the other hand, support for Lt Col Kelash Kumar’s promotion circulated on social media, with many celebrating that a member of one of Pakistan’s religious minority communities was serving the country.
“Congratulations to Lt Col Kelash Kumar. He proudly represents white in Pakistani flag”, wrote Waseem Abbasi.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter to congratulate Kumar.