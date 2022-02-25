News Desk

Meera challenges court’s decision of declaring marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman valid

Actress Meera challenges the court’s decision of declaring her marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman valid.

Meera appealed against the decision given by the Family Court and Sessions Court in the Lahore High Court. The Lahore High Court sought reply from all parties, including Atiq-ur-Rehman, by April 13.

It may be recalled that this month, Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had issued a written verdict in the 16-page on actress Meera’s Denial of Marriage case. In which it was said that the actress has failed to declare her marriage certificate to Atiq-ur-Rehman as false.

The court decision said that the actress could not even prove the claim of denial of marriage in the family court. Actress Meera was married to Atiq-ur-Rehman on September 2, 2007.

