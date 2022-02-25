Mohsin Baig granted bail by Islamabad court

An Islamabad court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to media personality Mohsin Baig in a case pertaining to possessing an illegal weapon.

Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal directed the applicant to furnish surety bonds worth Rs30,000 to secure the bail.

Margalla police filed two cases against Baig after he allegedly attacked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials who arrived at his residence in Islamabad to arrest him on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

One of the two cases was lodged under section 13/20/65 of the arms law for the offence of carrying an unlicenced weapon.

During the hearing today, the investigation officer submitted the case record in the court. A state counsel opposed the bail plea, requesting the court to dismiss it.

On Feb 21, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued contempt of court notice to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht on petitions seeking dismissal of cases against journalists Mohsin Baig.

Sardar Lateef Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of Baig’s wife, while Advocate General Niazullah Niazi represented the state in the case. During the proceedings, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) abused its power.

The chief justice (CJ) of IHC remarked, “Why should we not register contempt of court case against the FIA? Do they think they are above the law?”