Mohsin wins KP Tour de Khyber Cycle Race

PESHAWAR – Mohsin Khan clinched the title of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tour de Khyber Road Cycle Race jointly organized by KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association at Datuwa in Tirah Valley.

Project Director Tourism Integrated Districts Ishtiaq Khan and Lt Tirah Rifle Khurram Rashid were the special guests at the closing ceremony. They were accompanied by organizing secretary Nisar Ahmad and Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair and elders of the areas and players.

The second stage of the KP Tour de Khyber Cycle Race that held in District Khyber consisted of 27km and ended at Dotua in Tirah Valley. According to the results of the second phase, Mohsin Khan of KP Green crossed the finish line with 1h 2m 19s to secure first position. Sadiqullah of KP White finished second with a time of 1h 3m 44s while Farman Khan of KP Green earned third with a time of 1h 3m 50s.

In team positions, KP grabbed first and Balochistan second position. Yousuf Khan of KP Green was named the champion of the two-stage race who also completed the 66km journey in 2h 6m and 22s. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, a tourism sports festival was also organized at Bagh Markaz Wadi Tirah Ground, where kabaddi, tug of war, archery and marathon races were held.