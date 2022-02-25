News Desk

Opposition members yearning for power are present everywhere: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday has said that opposition members yearning for power are present everywhere.

While addressing a press conference, the minister alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif of giving task of buying the assembly members to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The horse-trading will do no good to the opposition as allies are standing with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and national institutions are supporting democratic government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he clarified.

Sheikh Rashid further warned the opposition parties that PM Imran will strictly deal with them.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the opposition parties will not get anything from their protest campaigns.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, the minister said that the no-confidence motion of opposition will also face defeat. He also said PM Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.

Thirteen new passport offices will be established in Sindh whilst twenty eight Identity Card Stations of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) are also being established in the four provinces, he added.

The interior minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush the foreign funded terrorists. He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and we pay tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel.

