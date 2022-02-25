Pak-China Int’l Educational System organises Karate competition

ISLAMABAD – Pak-China International School and College System Jamshoro organized an annual Kung Fu Karate competition, says a report published by Gwadar Pro.

More than 100 students of Class one to Metric (1-10th grade) participated in the event inaugurated by Director of Pak-China International School and College System Jamshoro Mir Zado.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers highlighted importance of Kungfu saying that the cultural sport of China was being taught and learned in this school as an essential subject. They appreciated the support by China for the promotion of education and extracurricular activities in Pakistan.

In the end trophies and certificates prizes were distributed among winning players while recognition certificates were disseminated among teachers.

Co-Director Asif Shar, Principal Mahira Noor Abbasi, President Kungfu academy Syed Salman Shah, Secretary Hyderabad Olympic sports Committee Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh and other officials also attended the event.