Pakistan reports 1,122 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 25 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,506,450. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,139 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,122 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 41,142tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,122 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.72 percent.

