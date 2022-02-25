Pakistani singer Shahroz Khan shows support, unity with Kashmiris

Pakistani Singer-Songwriter, Shahroz Khan shows support and unity with Kashmiri brother and sisters, through his music and performance at the President House, Islamabad.

A powerful and emotional act was performed by the students of Islamabad colleges, alongside the singing performance of Shahroz.

The lyrics sung ‘Sitam Sha’ aaron se Tujh ko Churayein ge ek din, Meray Watan Teri Jannat Mein Ayein ge Ek Din’ made everyone appreciate the performance and made them very emotional.