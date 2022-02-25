PDWP approves various development schemes for major sectors

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of School Education and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.4,300.732 million.

These schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Koh e Suleman Public School of Excellence (Boys & Girls) at Barthi, DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,500.000 million, Construction of Doultala Bye-Pass Road via Chakwal Road to Madhari, Length 5.80 Km (0.0 to 5.80 Km) Tehsil Gujar Khan District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 638.002 million and Dualization / Improvement of Multan Mattital Road, Length = 21.00 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs. 2,162.730 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.