Plastic ban enforcement team inspects markets, fines violators

ISLAMABAD – The joint enforcement team of the Climate Change Ministry, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Thursday resumed the long halted action since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic against violations of single-use plastic bags ban in the federal capital.

Director Chemicals Ministry of Climate Change, Dr Zaigham Abbass, Deputy Director Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Dr Sadia Munawer and Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Abdullah Khan visited the F-6 Markaz and inspected numerous shops to check compliance of ban on plastic bags.

The team inspected wholesale shops, grocery stores, green groceries, meat shops, plain bread shops and other outlets and imposed heavy fines on repeated violations by the shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Abdullah Khan said the enforcement drive of the restrictions imposed on the single-use polythene or plastic bags has been revived as the government banned plastic bags back in 2019.

He said the ICT Administration along with the Ministry’s team would raid all the markets of the federal capital every Thursday to ensure compliance. The enforcement drive would continue till the federal capital was purged of the menace of plastics, he added.

Director Chemicals, Dr Zaigham Abbass said the use, sale and manufacturing of plastic bags was completely banned in the federal capital. “The aim of aggressive compliance of ban is to establish Islamabad as a model plastic free city to be replicated by the provinces to make the country plastic free.”