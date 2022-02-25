PM Imran returns after two-day visit to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation reached Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday after completing two-day visit to Russia.

PM Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow was the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, PM Imran Khan was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet.

PM Imran, Russian President Putin held three-hour long meeting

During his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held nearly three-hour long meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kremlin in Moscow.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed matters relating to bilateral relations and other important affairs.

The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline. The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.

The Russian President also hosted a luncheon for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Russian President.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani. This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.