PNCA to organise puppet show today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would showcase a Puppet Show on February 25 (today) to entertain audience along with family and friends.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, “The show would be featuring folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches and skits for children and adults”.

The colourful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well, which will ensure infotainment according to the theme. He said that shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA. He said that the traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form. Moreover, A book titled ‘My Tree Book’ would be launched at PNCA, Open Air Theatre on today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion. Gogi and her friends will also perform the Tree Book story with a song, mime and cartoons. Covid-19 SOPs will be strictly followed.