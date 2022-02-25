Portable Litter Cleaner (PLC)

There is no denying the fact that one certainly comes across heaps of trash dispersed here and there on the grounds of Pakistan. Even if one visits the cleanest area, it will be impossible to not detect a discarded wrapper on the ground. And sadly following the same scenario I have noticed the enormous amount of litter on the grounds of the university campus. Sadly, the negligence of some university students leads to double the amount of garbage on the floor than in the trash cans. It’s disappointing to say that some part of the youth is not eager to keep their country clean and also not respectful towards the hard work of the cleaning staff of the campus.

Therefore, whenever I see trash lying around I wish to have a portable tool that can suck wrappers from the ground. An automatic, battery charged, portable stick that anyone can carry along with them and use to get rid of the litter they come across in their way without bending.

This portable litter cleaning stick is supposed to be an automatic, foldable, easy to carry, lightweight version of the vacuum cleaner. It will be battery charged, inside of which would have blades that will shred the wrappers and air influx will transfer the minced paper to the compressible storage bag attached to the stick. Thus, upon reaching a maximum limit of storage the accumulated waste can be discarded in trash cans.

Portable Litter Cleaner is just an idea at the moment but if it becomes a reality everyone can easily carry it with themselves to get rid of any trash that comes in their way. It seeks to be a part of a greater good, to make the country clean. I wish this product comes into existence one day, until then we all can make sure not to throw any form of trash on the land of our beautiful country.

HANYA NAEEM,

Lahore.