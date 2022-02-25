News Desk

PPP starts its no-confidence motion with long march: Yousuf Raza

Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is starting its no-confidence motion with the long march.

Addressing the media in Multan, the PPP’s senior representative said that such parties of Pakistani political forefront will collaborate with PPP that the government will be compelled to end its rule.

He added that the government is indecisive over the matters pertaining to national prosperity and welfare. We are fighting a public’s war through a nationwide march and the opposition is also following our agenda.

He added that the government has failed to fulfill the need of public and it is the time of public to stand against the incompetent government.

Yousuf Raza said that we are holding the march on February 27. On March 2, the long march will reach Sadiqabad while on March 3 it will arrive in Multan.

The leader of the opposition said that he talked against PECA Act in Senate, public of Multan will show that Multan is of PPP. We reject the ordinances of such black laws.

He further went on to say that in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we must adopt a balanced policy.

