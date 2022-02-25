PSL 7: Qalandars outclass United in a nail biting thriller

Lahore Qalandars outclassed Islamabad United in the thrill second eliminator show here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

With the loss, the journey of United has been ended today while the Qalandars will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the final of Pakistan Super League edition 7 on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars opening collapsed badly when Fakhar Zaman and Phir Salt went back to the pavilion without entering into double figures. Liam Dawson struck both opening batters. Coming to the crease, Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam excelled in the action with their bats and put 73 runs partnership for Qalandars. In the 10th over, Kamran Ghulam was dismissed by Islamabad’s skipper on 30 runs. After his dismissal, the veteran Hafeez joined Abdullah at the crease but again Hafeez was not able to entertain Lahore Qalandars’ fans today. Abdullah scored a half-century off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 maximums while Hafeez made 28 runs off 28 balls which was a bit slow according to the format. Later on. Harry Brook was run out on the double call of Hafeez and went back to the pavilion after scoring 2. No 7 batter Samit Patel then accelerated the score with help of Weise and put 29 runs partnership with him; the Qalandars put a commendable target of 169 with the help of power hitter David Weise in the last over.

For United, Liam Dawson and Mohammad Wasim bagged two wickets each while captain Shadab Khan and Waqas got one each.

Chasing the target, United batters were not able to face the pace of Shaheen and lost its two wickets in the start.

Paul Stirling gave his wicket to Shaheen in the 3rd over while Jacks was also trapped by the Qalandars skipper in the same over. United Captain joined his side on the field to chase the target but Zaman Khan had ruined his wish. He was dismissed on 14 runs. The opener Alex Hales stood firm with middle-order batter Azam Khan and gathered 79 runs partnership. The partnership got broken when the wicketkeeper batter of United Azam Khan was run out on 40 at the hands of Haris Rauf. His partner Alex Hales was struck by Haris Rauf Rauf on 38. He smashed 2 fours and one sux. Later on, Hasan Ali failed to enter in double figures. Asif Ali played sensationally but he could only 25 runs. Wickets after wickets, Qalandars bowlers tried their best and help his side see the exceptional triumph.

For Qalandars, the skipper Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Zaman bagged two wickets each.