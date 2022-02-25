Agencies

Queen cancels virtual audiences due to Covid: palace

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled two engagements on Thursday after she tested positive for coronavirus at the weekend, Buckingham Palace said. “The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place on Thursday will now be rescheduled for a later date,” a spokesman said.

Royal officials announced on Sunday that the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive and had “mild” Covid symptoms, but would continue with “light duties”. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, tested positive for the second time since early 2020 on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who is in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, cancelled similar virtual engagements planned for Tuesday but spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday.

The monarch and the prime minister hold regular weekly meetings in private. They were conducted by telephone rather than in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Palace officials said there were no further engagements planned for this week. The latest cancellation will inevitably stoke further fears for her health, given her advanced age. As a precaution, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip moved to Windsor, west of London, in March 2020 as the global pandemic hit Britain. The couple, who were married for 73 years, self-isolated with a reduced number of household staff. Philip, 99, died in April 2021, and his funeral was held under virus curbs. Elizabeth returned to official duties after his death and as restrictions were lifted.

 

But she was forced to slow down on medical advice in October last year.The palace was forced to confirm that she had an overnight stay in hospital after going in for unspecified tests. Since then her appearances have become rarer. She held a public engagement at her Sandringham residence in eastern England on February 5 on the eve of the anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1952.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group

Entertainment

Humayun praises Shani Arshad and Ali Azmat’s ‘Haq Allah’

Entertainment

The Crown: Netflix series hit by £150,000 Doncaster antiques theft

Entertainment

Inter-collegiate competitions among IMCG sister institutions held

Karachi

SSU commandos deployed in Karachi to control street crimes

Karachi

SHC orders immediate demolition of illegal portions in Azizabad

Karachi

Haleem urges masses to join Haqooq-e-Sindh March

Karachi

Ban on indoor wedding, dining lifted in Sindh

Karachi

First phase of Machli Chowk to KANUPP Highway completed: Wahab

Karachi

Governor condoles with family of Capt Haider Abbas Shaheed

1 of 109