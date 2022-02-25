News Desk

Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through diplomacy: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has suggested to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference, the minister informed about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and told that a comprehensive meeting was held between the premier and Russian president Vladimir Putin in which both the leaders discussed Afghanistan situation and Occupied Kashmir issue.

He said that Russia has shown interest in installing liquefied natural gas (LNG) Terminal in Gwadar.

FM Qureshi said that the ties between Russia and Pakistan have strengthened due to the PM’s visit, adding that the premier had also met Russian minister for energy and deliberated upon North and South Gas Pipeline project.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rescue, civic agencies on high alert as Murree receives snowfall

Lahore

Opposition members yearning for power are present everywhere: Sh Rashid

Lahore

We will stand against PECA on all forums: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore

PDWP approves various development schemes for major sectors

National

Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel in Pakistan Army

National

Woman traveling in rickshaw killed in police firing

Karachi

PTI flags taken down in Karachi: sources

Islamabad

Sherry Rehman asks govt to ensure safety stranded Pakistanis in Ukraine

National

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine

Karachi

Karachi police arrest robbers in injured condition after a chase

1 of 86