Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through diplomacy: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has suggested to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference, the minister informed about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and told that a comprehensive meeting was held between the premier and Russian president Vladimir Putin in which both the leaders discussed Afghanistan situation and Occupied Kashmir issue.

He said that Russia has shown interest in installing liquefied natural gas (LNG) Terminal in Gwadar.

FM Qureshi said that the ties between Russia and Pakistan have strengthened due to the PM’s visit, adding that the premier had also met Russian minister for energy and deliberated upon North and South Gas Pipeline project.