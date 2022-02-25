SC conducts hearing against IHC’s verdict in Monal Restaurant case

ISLAMABAD – A three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Thursday said that it would pass an appropriate order in case Islamabad High Court (IHC) fails to release detailed judgment on Monal Restaurant case within the two weeks.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood, representing the federal government, argued that the land belongs to the Ministry of Defence (MOD), which was not made party in the case. The writ petition did not divulge the ownership of the land, he further contended.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar noted that the IHC has not passed the detailed judgment of its interim order and the suits regarding the matter are still pending before the High Court. He said that they would await the final judgment on the writ petition.

The counsel for owner of Monal Restaurant said that the businesses of his client have been sealed in pursuance of the IHC orders, while other businesses surrounding the Monal Restaurant are allowed to work. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its order dated January 11, 2022 directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seal Monal Restaurant and also declared the military’s claim over 8,000 acres and Park as illegal.

It was ordered that the CDA and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) shall jointly restore the encroached land. It further said that the claim of Remount, Veterinary and Farms Directorate of Pakistan Army, regarding 8068 acres of land in the notified National Park area is in violation of the Ordinance of 1979 read with the Ordinance of 1960 and the Master Plan. The claim is also not in conformity with the enforced laws applicable to the management of lands for the use of the armed forces.

According to the court order, the Directorate neither has the jurisdiction nor the authority to own, use or keep in possession any land within the notified National Park area.

It continued that the lease agreement of Monal Restaurant with the CDA had expired and its agreement, dated 30.09.2019 with the Remount, Veterinary and Farms Directorate was void and without any legal effect.