SHC orders immediate demolition of illegal portions in Azizabad

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the immediate demolition of illegal portions in Karachi’s Azizabad area.

Applicant, Taqdeer Ali Advocate moved Sindh High Court against the construction of illegal portions in Azizabad Block-2, FB Area.

Construction of portions at the plot of 120 yards is illegal and against the law, the plaintiff said and added that despite numerous complaints to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), no action has been taken.

The illegal construction of portions can result in any disaster that should be stopped by the authorities, Taqdeer Ali said.

The bench after issuing notices to the DG SBCA and other concerned, ordered to immediately take down illegal portions in Azizabad and submit a report. It may be noted that the construction of illegal portions is being reported in various parts of the metropolitan city.

In one judgement, the SHC had ordered to immediately raze illegal portions in North Nazimabad Block-L, Karachi. The lawyer of the applicant had said that ground plus three-storey building had been constructed and now the building was constructing the fourth floor on the residential plot no B165 in North Nazimabad.

The SHC had directed immediate action against illegal constructions on Plot No. B165 in North Nazimabad Block-L and also directed the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for immediate action the builder.