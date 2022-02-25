News Desk

Sherry Rehman asks govt to ensure safety stranded Pakistanis in Ukraine

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday has demanded the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ensure safety of Pakistani students and nationals stranded in Ukraine following Russian invasion.

The PPP has also urged to provide all the facilities to them.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said that the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

