SSU commandos deployed in Karachi to control street crimes

KARACHI – A large number of SSU commandos, along with those who are part of motorcycle squads, have been deployed at crime hotspots in the city. Officials said that the deployment was part of the several measures taken by Karachi’s Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon at a recent meeting to counter the menace of rising street crime. He had also ordered revamping the specialised units of the city police.

The meeting was told that Karachi had a population of about 22 million, and the number of vehicles in the city was five million — 33 per cent of them cars and about 55 per cent motorcycles. Moreover, according to the data gathered by the police, 17 million cell phones were registered in the city.

Keeping in view the surging street crime, SSU commandos will perform duties in all districts of the city to protect the life and property of the citizens. They will assist the local police in maintaining a sense of security and peace and also initiate timely action against criminals.

Some of the initiatives announced at the meeting by the additional IGP include the introduction of a cellphone app and a WhatsApp number to enable citizens to register complaints, revamps of the investigation department and the CIA, the installation of new CCTV cameras, the registration of private security guards, and the establishment of a complaint cell and a department for the welfare of police.

Memon said motorcycles stolen in Karachi were transported to Hub in Balochistan, Punjab and interior parts of Sindh, as well as to different scrapyards in the city.

Traders to besiege CM House if street crimes not controlled in a week

Motorcycle frames were melted and scrapped, spare parts were disassembled and sold in the market at very low prices, and stolen parts were also sold as second-hand parts, he said, adding that from Hub, some motorcycles were sold in their original form to people living in villages. Moreover, parts dismantled from stolen motorcycles were also openly sold in Shershah, Ranchor Line and Garden East markets, he said.

DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed also ordered enhancing patrolling by Madadgar-15 mobiles. Meanwhile, the All Karachi Traders Association issued a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government, demanding that the provincial administration curb street crime in the city.

The association’s chairman, Atiq Mir, said during a news conference that the city was being ruled by muggers, warning that if the government failed to control street crime, traders would hold a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister House. Mir said extortionists have also started raising their heads again. He said the authorities should provide security to the public, including traders. The government should take notice of extortionists and hold a high-level meeting to control street crime, as 11,000 muggings have occurred this year, he added.