The Crown: Netflix series hit by £150,000 Doncaster antiques theft

LONDON – Antique props used in the filming of the Netflix TV series The Crown have been stolen in South Yorkshire.

The items, worth up to £150,000, were taken from three vehicles in Doncaster last Wednesday, police said. Among the props taken in the theft was a replica of a rare Fabergé egg which was acquired by the Queen’s grandfather George V in 1933. The fifth series of the multi-award winning show is currently being filmed and is due to air later this year. South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 16:30 GMT on 16 February to reports of the theft from vehicles on Pastures Road in the town. A spokesperson said: “It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. “Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted.

“The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.” Netflix said it hoped the antiques would be found and “returned safely”. The company added: “Replacements will be sourced. There is no expectation that filming will be held up.” The latest instalments of the show cover events in the 1990s. Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin. The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events.