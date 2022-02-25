USC completes critical automation project

ISLAMABAD – Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Thursday successfully completed an important project of automation in a short span of time in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Digital Pakistan. Under the project, Utility Stores has connected more than 3700 stores and more than 120 warehouses of Pakistan’s largest retail stores network to the central database and moved all the stores to point of sales terminals (POS) so that customers could be issued a computerized bill after each transaction, said a news release issued here.

In addition, the Utility Stores Corporation has successfully completed the automation of supply chain management, crossing an important milestone in the company’s 50-year history. It is pertinent to note here that in the last days of automation completion, the sale process at some stores across the country was suspended for some time so that the inventory at the stores could be counted and the exact number of inventory could be calculated from the ERP system.

This process has been successfully completed and now all the utility stores and warehouses across the country are connected to the ERP system.

Utility store operations can be completed on time, inventory can be better managed, ease of decision making, better demand and supply management of consumer goods, preparation and implementation of modern SOPs and computerized data. And the ease of formulating strategies to improve the performance of the organization through reports.

The difficult task of supply chain management in purchasing goods from manufacturers and suppliers, delivering to stores and delivering to customers will be systematically linked to the computerized system, the record of which will be available. All the shopping activities at the utility store will become a systematic process under which the situation arising due to increase or decrease of inventory will be overcome. Both shortage and excess of products can be prevented.

Warehouses, stores, zones and regions are connected to the data centre at the head office, which will further enhance the performance of the organization in a systematic manner.