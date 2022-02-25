News Desk

Veteran Balochistan politician Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in car accident

Veteran politician and National Democratic Party leader Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch has died in a car accident near Bahawalpur city of the Punjab province.

According to family sources, Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was travelling in a vehicle when it met an accident near Bahawalpur, resulting in the immediate death of the nationalist leader of the Balochistan province.

The body is being shifted to his native area of Bolan after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

He had remained part of National Party and later formed his own political group named National Democratic Party. Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch also led Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) previously.

In January this year, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Salaar Sanjrani died in a road accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

According to details, Salaar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver, Muhammad Younus, lost their lives in a horrible road accident in Lasbela district.

Police said that Salaar Sanjrani’s vehicle collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela’s Uthal city on Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Imran summons meeting of party’s central leadership

National

Armed assailants martyr two policemen in Quetta

National

Rescue, civic agencies on high alert as Murree receives snowfall

Islamabad

Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through diplomacy: FM Qureshi

Lahore

Opposition members yearning for power are present everywhere: Sh Rashid

Lahore

We will stand against PECA on all forums: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore

PDWP approves various development schemes for major sectors

National

Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel in Pakistan Army

National

Woman traveling in rickshaw killed in police firing

Karachi

PTI flags taken down in Karachi: sources

1 of 78