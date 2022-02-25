News Desk

We will stand against PECA on all forums: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that her party will continue to stand against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and any other “black law” presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on all forums.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said that PTI government cannot escape the opposition s no-trust motion.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that the PTI government is so afraid that they have paralyzed the Parliament.

