Woman traveling in rickshaw killed in police firing

A woman travelling in a rickshaw to attend a wedding ceremony was killed in Daska tehsil of Sialkot district after police opened fire on it claiming that the driver refused to stop.

According to police, four people including Azhar, his wife Tanzila, and two of their relatives were travelling in a rickshaw to attend a wedding ceremony in their village when patrolling police opened fire on it.

“The cop identified as Waqas opened fire on the rickshaw, killing Tanzila at the spot,” they said and blamed that the driver refused to stop the rickshaw, forcing the cops to open fire on it.

A single bullet hit Tanzila in her head, resulting in her immediate death, they said adding that cop has been arrested and admitted that he opened fire on the vehicle.

The husband has however denied the police claim and said that they were not intercepted by anyone. A case has been registered against the cop with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar directing strict action against those found responsible for killing the woman.

Punjab police have been blamed previously for extra-judicial killings and in one such instance previously, a youngster was killed while two others sustained injuries after cops opened fire at a vehicle in Kasur district of the province.

According to details, the cops opened fire on a vehicle near Raja Jang area of Kasur claiming that the youngsters refused to stop the four-wheeler at the checkpoint after being asked to stop. The incident led to the killing of a youngster and bullet wounds to two others.