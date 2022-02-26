13 dead, many injured in accidents across Punjab

LAHORE – At least 13 people were killed and 1059 others were injured in 1025 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the Rescue 1122, 500 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among victims of the accidents. The statistics showed 266 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 people, placing the provincial capital atop the list followed by Multan with 81 accidents and 77 victims and Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 76 victims.

According to data, 856 motorcycles, 87 rickshaws, 115 cars, 31vans, 15 buses, 26trucks and 100 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.