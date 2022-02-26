Our Staff Reporter

13 dead, many injured in accidents across Punjab

LAHORE   –   At least 13 people were killed and 1059 others were injured in 1025 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the Rescue 1122, 500 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among victims of the accidents. The statistics showed 266 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 people, placing the provincial capital atop the list followed by Multan with 81 accidents and 77 victims and Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 76 victims.

According to data, 856 motorcycles, 87 rickshaws, 115 cars, 31vans, 15 buses, 26trucks and 100 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Martyred Constable’s widow gets house keys

Lahore

Pakistan safest place for sports activities: Hasaan

National

Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in car accident

Lahore

Attaur Rehman passes away

Lahore

US to support clean energy projects in Punjab

Lahore

Food festival highlights importance of healthy lifestyle

Lahore

Stern action over violation of kite flying ban ordered

Lahore

CM grieves death of Abdul Hai, Ataur Rehman

Lahore

Six more succumb to Covid onslaught; 303 new cases reported

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates three years of successful Operation Swift Retort

1 of 119