2 civilians in Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed as residential building hit by missile

At least two civilians were killed as a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by a missile, said the Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement that at least two people were killed, and four injured.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service spokesperson earlier said a multi-floor building in Kyiv’s Lobanovskiy neighborhood was hit by a missile at 8 a.m. local time (0600GMT).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Svetlana Vodolaga, the spokeswoman of State Emergency Service in Kyiv said: “The flats between 16th and 20th floors of the building were damaged and six flats were completely destroyed. There was a fire in the building. A total of 80 people were evacuated from the building, and six people were injured.”

She noted that the rescue efforts were underway at the scene.

The moment the building was hit by the missile was spotted by cameras.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter, said: “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday with local media reports of Russian troops clashing with Ukrainian forces in the capital Kyiv throughout the night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.