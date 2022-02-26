27 February: A big day for Pakistan cricket lovers

27 February 2022 is going to be a big day for cricket lovers in Pakistan. The big things include Australia tour to Pakistan and HBL PSL 7 final with 100 percent spectators.

27 February will be the day when Australian national cricket will reach Pakistan after 24 years of waiting. The Australian side is visiting in nearly 24 years when it plays three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game.

The test matches will be part of the World Test Championship. The ODIs will be counted towards World Cup Super League.

Mark Taylor led Australia to a 1-0 victory in the last test series it played in Pakistan in 1998. Since then Pakistan has hosted Australia four times at neutral venues in Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the most anticipated final game of the PSL 7 at the pack-to-the-capacity Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

Both the teams bite each other in the league matches of PSL 7 while the Qalandars were defeated by Sultans in the qualifier match. It can be expected that the show between the two teams will be full of action. After almost two years, 100 percent are allowed in the final game of PSL.