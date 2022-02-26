Akhtar Mengal calls on Shehbaz to discuss no-confidence motion

Head of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal called on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif to discuss no-confidence motion and other matters of mutual interest.

According to details, both leaders also discussed rising inflation, unemployment and overall economic situation of the country.

Opposition leaders also deliberated on future plan of action of opposition.

A day earlier, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that no one can stop them from using ‘constitutional right’ of no-confidence motion.

PML-N president said the people are suffering due to increasing inflation in the country. The poverty has elevated in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he stated.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus has caused damage to the economy of the country.