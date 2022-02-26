All institutions stand by PTI govt, interior minister warns allies against changing loyalties

| Sh Rashid says any PTI ally thinking of leaving PM at this stage ‘will stand nowhere in future’ | Interior ministry has decided to allow PPP to hold long march with Rangers security

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday warned the government allies against ditching the prime minister saying that the nation will never forgive them for changing their loyalties.

“Any PTI ally thinking of leaving Prime Minister Imran Khan at this stage would make a political blunder as the nation would never forgive them for changing loyalties”, he said while addressing a press conference here in Lahore. The minister said those who quit the alliance at this time would stand nowhere in future. He, however, hoped that the PTI’s allies would always stand by the government and the prime minister. He also said that all PTI members and its allies fully supported the decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sh Rashid said that the PML-N leaders who were claiming respect for the vote, were now contacting the government allies just to achieve their personal ambitions.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had assigned the task of horse-trading to Asif Ali Zardari. He also warned that those engaged in horse-trading will get nothing out of it as all their efforts will go in vain. He said that horse-trading should be discouraged in politics.

Sh Rashid advised the Opposition to prepare for the next elections as only one year was left for the vote. He also asked the opposition to prepare for the upcoming local bodies elections. Speaking in the context of Opposition parties plans to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, he said he was seeing a political turmoil. “These people are going to dig their own grave,” he said.

He said that any attempt to derail the democratic government would fail as the country could not afford any political adventurism, adding that the opposition needed to realise the intensity of challenges facing the country. He affirmed that the PTI government would complete its tenure as all national institutions stand by the elected democratic government.

Also, the interior minister said that the opposition should not underestimate Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was very aware of the situation. “He knows full well what decisions should be taken during challenges”, he added.

Referring to the opposition parties, he said that these elements were making an alliance to create unrest and achieve their personal objectives instead of peoples’ interests. “If the opposition’s no-confidence move fails, Prime Minister Imran Khan would be strengthened further”, he observed.

He alleged that the PML-N and the PPP leaders had abused the national institutions to get power, but they would fail in their agendas.

To a question, he said that he had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk with the estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, but some members within the party did not approve of his suggestion. He said that the opposition was afraid of the accountability process and this was the reason that it was trying to derail the government through a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister.

Talking about the Opposition’s plan for the long march on the capital, he said the government would impose no restriction on PPP’s long march and even the Rangers would provide them security. Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that India could not digest Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to Russia so it was spitting venom against Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also said that the interior ministry in a joint meeting with Punjab authorities has decided to allow Pakistan Peoples Party to hold anticipated long march. But the Minister made it clear that government will not let anyone take law into their hands under disguise of protest.