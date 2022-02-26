News Desk

Athar Mateen: Key suspect arrested in journalist murder case

In a major development, police claimed on Saturday to have arrested the key suspect in the high-profile murder case of journalist Athar Mateen.

The police said the suspect, named Ashraf, was arrested during a raid carried out near the Sindh-Balochistan border last night. The arrest was made with the help of modern technology and intelligence agencies, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani confirmed that a man involved in the murder of the journalist has been arrested by the Sindh police.

“InshAllah, the murderer will be brought to book as per the law,” he vowed, lauding the police for making efforts with diligence to trace the culprits.

 

Several people have already been taken into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the murder case.

On February 18, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid. Mateen worked as a news producer with a private TV channel.

