Attaur Rehman passes away

Lahore    –   Senior journalist and Group Editor ‘Daily Nai Baat’ Attaur Rehman passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness in Lahore. The funeral prayers for the deceased were held at Pakistani Chowk, Ichhra. Attaur Rehman was suffering from a kidney disease and diabetes. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was on dialysis. Later, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to ICU where he breathed his last on Friday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Attaur Rehman.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Paying tribute to Atta for his services to journalism, Fawad said that the veteran journalist had ruled the hearts of his readers for two decades through his column under titled “Tajziya”.

Atta also fulfilled his responsibilities as the Group Editor of Daily Nai Baat in an effective way, the minister added.

