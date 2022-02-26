Australian cricketers cheered up for their first visit to Pakistan

Australian national cricket will reach Pakistan soil tomorrow after 24 years which will also be a historical moment for the cricket fans.

In this regard, Australian stars including Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne are excited to reach Pakistan tomorrow.

Aussie’s star opener Steve Smith put a story on his personal Twitter Handle, saying he is on his way to Pakistan.”

Australia stalwart batter Labuschagne shares an old picture of the people of Peshawar welcoming the Australian team.

Usman Khawaja shares his picture on Instagram saying ‘Australia to Pakistan InshaAllah.”

The series which will start on March 4 includes three Tests, three ODIs, and a one-off T20I.

The schedule was revised to ease the logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid ‘Pakistan Day’ rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

As per the new schedule, the series will now start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test match to be played from March 4-8, followed by the other two Tests.