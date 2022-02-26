Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in car accident

QUETTA – Veteran politician and National Democratic Party leader Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch died in a car accident near Bahawalpur city of the Punjab province, reported a private news channel on Friday.

According to family sources, Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was travelling in a vehicle when it met an accident near Bahawalpur, resulting in the immediate death of the nationalist leader of the Balochistan province. The body was being shifted to his native area of Bolan after fulfilling medico-legal formalities. Baloch’s death was confirmed by his son, Chengaiz Chalgari. He said that his father was going to Bahawalpur from Lahore when his vehicle met the mishap.

Dr Abdul Hayee had been elected as member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 1970.

He remained part of National Party and later formed his own political group named National Democratic Party. Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch also led Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) previously.

In January this year , Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s younger brother Salaar Sanjrani had died in a road accident in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

According to details, Salaar Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and his driver, Muhammad Younus, lost their lives in a horrible road accident in Lasbela district.

Police said that Salaar Sanjrani’s vehicle collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela’s Uthal city on Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

Family sources told a TV channel that Salaar Sanjrani succumbed to serious wounds before being taken to Karachi for medical assistance.