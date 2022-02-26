CM grieves death of Abdul Hai, Ataur Rehman

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr Abdul Hai Baloch in a road accident.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Ataur Rehman, a senior journalist, columnist and group editor of Nai Baat.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to the journalistic contribution of Ataur Rehman, saying that the late was a columnist with a unique style and he had left a valuable legacy for the coming generations.

The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.