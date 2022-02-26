Our Staff Reporter

CM grieves death of Abdul Hai, Ataur Rehman

LAHORE   –  Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr Abdul Hai Baloch in a road accident.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Ataur Rehman, a senior journalist, columnist and group editor of Nai Baat.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to the journalistic contribution of Ataur Rehman, saying that the late was a columnist with a unique style and he had left a valuable legacy for the coming generations.

The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Martyred Constable’s widow gets house keys

Lahore

Pakistan safest place for sports activities: Hasaan

National

Baloch politician Abdul Hayee dies in car accident

Lahore

Attaur Rehman passes away

Lahore

US to support clean energy projects in Punjab

Lahore

Food festival highlights importance of healthy lifestyle

Lahore

Stern action over violation of kite flying ban ordered

Lahore

13 dead, many injured in accidents across Punjab

Lahore

Six more succumb to Covid onslaught; 303 new cases reported

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates three years of successful Operation Swift Retort

1 of 119