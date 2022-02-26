News Desk

Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akhtar

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued arrest warrants for former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar in a case pertaining to providing shelter and medical treatment to terrorists.

The court issued bailable warrants for the MQM-P leader over his absence from today’s hearing. The court adjourned the case until March 12.

Wasim Akhtar, PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, PSP leader Anis Qaimkhani and Rauf Siddiqui have been nominated in the case registered at the North Nazimabad police station in 2015.

According to the case, registered on the complaint of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the PPP leader allegedly treated and harboured suspected terrorists and militants at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the request of some MQM and PPP leaders.

Dr Asim was alleged to have done all this on instructions of MQM leaders Wasim Akhtar and Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, PSP president Qaimkhani and PPP leader Qadir Patel. All the accused are out on bail.

Earlier, a Rangers lawyer, Sajid Mahboob Shaikh, had claimed that Dr Asim used to provide medical treatment to MQM terrorists. Asim also provided treatment to 13 terrorists of Lyari Gang War and six members of Al Qaeda, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Nawaz Sharif to decide time, place of no-trust motion: Sanaullah

National

Govt announces university for KP’s Kohat

Lahore

Jahangir Tareen leaves for London for ‘medical check-up’

Karachi

Athar Mateen: Key suspect arrested in journalist murder case

Islamabad

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Business

Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers to meet on Feb 28 at Torkham border

Islamabad

Inflation rises by 0.51%, oil, flour, chicken prices spike

Karachi

Cylinder explosion in Lyari leaves women, children among six injured

Lahore

Pakistan reports 1,207 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM’s Russia visit was a right decision, FM rejects criticism

1 of 87