Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akhtar

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued arrest warrants for former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar in a case pertaining to providing shelter and medical treatment to terrorists.

The court issued bailable warrants for the MQM-P leader over his absence from today’s hearing. The court adjourned the case until March 12.

Wasim Akhtar, PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, PSP leader Anis Qaimkhani and Rauf Siddiqui have been nominated in the case registered at the North Nazimabad police station in 2015.

According to the case, registered on the complaint of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the PPP leader allegedly treated and harboured suspected terrorists and militants at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the request of some MQM and PPP leaders.

Dr Asim was alleged to have done all this on instructions of MQM leaders Wasim Akhtar and Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, PSP president Qaimkhani and PPP leader Qadir Patel. All the accused are out on bail.

Earlier, a Rangers lawyer, Sajid Mahboob Shaikh, had claimed that Dr Asim used to provide medical treatment to MQM terrorists. Asim also provided treatment to 13 terrorists of Lyari Gang War and six members of Al Qaeda, he added.