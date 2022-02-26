Cylinder explosion in Lyari leaves women, children among six injured

In yet another incident, a gas cylinder exploded at a residential building in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, resulting in injuries to six people including women and children.

According to police, the incident occurred at Bihar Colony area in Lyari after a cylinder exploded in the early hours on Saturday, causing burn wounds to six people including women and children.

“The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment,” they said.

Incidents of gas cylinders exploding in the city have been reported frequently in the city and led to human and infrastructural losses, mainly owing to underrated cylinders.

Recently, at least three people, two children and a woman among them, were killed while six others got injured in a cylinder blast in Karachi.

Rescue officials relayed the explosion took place inside a shop in the port city’s Mosamyat area.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene of the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The explosion was so powerful that it destroyed three shops and a vehicle parked nearby.