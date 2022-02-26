Four-member gang of robbers busted in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police claimed to have busted a four-member gang of robbers including a woman besides recovering cash and jewelry here on Saturday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas and under the supervision of SP City Kamran Amir Khan, police conducted an operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station.

During the operation, four members of a robber gang including Rashid Mehmood, Junaid, Ahsan, and Mussarat Bibi were arrested.

The police also recovered jewelry and cash worth Rs1.2 million from the possession of the detainees who were being investigated after registering various cases against them.