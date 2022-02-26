France eyes investment in Sindh, says Chief Secretary

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Sindh government was encouraging local and foreign investment in the energy sector through public-private partnership.

He said this during a meeting with Consul General of France in Karachi Christian Testot at Sindh Secretariat on Friday. Shah invited French public and private investment companies to come forward and take advantage of investment opportunities in Sindh’s energy sector and special economic zones (SEZs).

During the meeting, French Consul General in Karachi Christian Testot said that he would bring a delegation of French investors to Sindh as French investors want to work in the province. Bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. The Chief Secretary Sindh also presented gifts of Shield, Ajrak and Sindhi Topi to the French Consul General.