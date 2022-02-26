News Desk

Govt announces university for KP’s Kohat

The federal government will set up a sub-campus of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) University Islamabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohat district.

This announcement was made by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz.

He said the sub-campus will provide thousands of students of the newly merged tribal districts an opportunity to pursue higher studies.

“We are going to build a sub-campus for students of the tribal districts. President Dr Arif Alvi will lay the foundation stone of the COMSATS University Kohat,” the minister said.

He maintained that students of the southern and tribal districts of the province, who previously have to travel long distance for higher studies, will benefit immensely from the university.

